Pakistan’s foreign secretary arrives in Dhaka tomorrow

Pakistan has laid emphasis on normalising the long-stalled bilateral relations with Bangladesh, following the political changeover. Meanwhile, Bangladesh is interested in maintaining a positive as well as constructive relationship on different areas of cooperation, including trade.

As part of the process, the foreign secretary of Pakistan, Amna Baloch, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday. The talks between Bangladesh and Pakistan will take place at state guest house Padma on Thursday, with foreign secretary of Bangladesh Md Jasim Uddin leading the host delegation and Amna Baloch leading the Pakistani side.

It will be the first foreign secretary-level talks between the two countries in nearly 15 years.