Pakistan’s foreign secretary arrives in Dhaka tomorrow
Pakistan has laid emphasis on normalising the long-stalled bilateral relations with Bangladesh, following the political changeover. Meanwhile, Bangladesh is interested in maintaining a positive as well as constructive relationship on different areas of cooperation, including trade.
As part of the process, the foreign secretary of Pakistan, Amna Baloch, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday. The talks between Bangladesh and Pakistan will take place at state guest house Padma on Thursday, with foreign secretary of Bangladesh Md Jasim Uddin leading the host delegation and Amna Baloch leading the Pakistani side.
It will be the first foreign secretary-level talks between the two countries in nearly 15 years.
According to the draft itinerary, Baloch will land in Dhaka shortly after noon on Wednesday. The high-level talks are scheduled for Thursday morning. Later, she will pay courtesy calls on foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain and chief adviser to the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, foreign secretary Md Jasim Uddin said the foreign secretary-level meeting is going to take place in Dhaka on 17 April. Both sides will discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including unresolved historical matters between the two nations.
It was learned that the meeting will also discuss about enhancing cooperation on regional and international platforms, in addition to bilateral issues. Despite strained bilateral ties, both countries have supported each other on various occasions, especially in multilateral forums.
Foreign ministry sources said both secretaries will discuss trade, investment, defence, agriculture, information and communication technology, connectivity and some other issues.
The high-commissioner of Pakistan, Syed Ahmed Maroof, described the meeting as a major step forward. “We consider the foreign secretary-level talks after nearly 15 years as a significant development. We are hopeful that these discussions will pave the way for enhanced relations.”.
The high-commissioner also noted that both countries are in talks over arranging a visit of Pakistani deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar to Bangladesh within the current month.