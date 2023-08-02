Six fishermen missing as 5 trawlers capsize in sea estuary of Bay

Five trawlers carrying 58 fishermen capsized in the sea estuary due to the storm influence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. As of now, 52 fishermen have been rescued, but six remain missing, according to the police, UNB reports.

The incident occurred around 11:30 am on Tuesday in the sea estuary on the east side of Hatirchar in Noakhali and in the sea estuary adjacent to the Sangu Gas Field. The fishermen reported that the five trawlers sank due to strong winds and waves.