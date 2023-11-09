17 dengue patients die, 1770 hospitalised in 24 hrs

A total of 17 dengue patients died and 1,770 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8:00 am Thursday.

On 20 September, Bangladesh witnessed 21 dengue deaths, the highest in a single day this year, and the nation also saw the same highest figure on 2 September.

"The death toll from dengue infection crossed the 1400-mark as the authorities recorded 1,449 dengue deaths between 1 January and 9 November this year," a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.