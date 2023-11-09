17 dengue patients die, 1770 hospitalised in 24 hrs

A total of 17 dengue patients died and 1,770 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8:00 am Thursday.
On 20 September, Bangladesh witnessed 21 dengue deaths, the highest in a single day this year, and the nation also saw the same highest figure on 2 September.
"The death toll from dengue infection crossed the 1400-mark as the authorities recorded 1,449 dengue deaths between 1 January and 9 November this year," a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
"During the period, 271 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,734 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital city," the DGHS daily statement added.
"This year, 1,449 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the statement said.
With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 287,239 the statement said, adding: "This year, some 279,430 patients were released from different hospitals out of the total patients.”