Preparations underway for election targeting Dec: EC Sanaullah

Election commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah has said that preparations for the national election are underway, with December as the target timeframe.

"The entire election process will be transparent. We are cautious based on past experiences and using those lessons, the election commission is diligently working on the election process,” he said.

The election commissioner was speaking to reporters after a meeting on updating the voter list at the Degree College in Thakurgaon district.

Noting that the election commission does not control the election date, the commissioner said it is entirely in the hands of the government.