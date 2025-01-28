Preparations underway for election targeting Dec: EC Sanaullah
Election commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah has said that preparations for the national election are underway, with December as the target timeframe.
"The entire election process will be transparent. We are cautious based on past experiences and using those lessons, the election commission is diligently working on the election process,” he said.
The election commissioner was speaking to reporters after a meeting on updating the voter list at the Degree College in Thakurgaon district.
Noting that the election commission does not control the election date, the commissioner said it is entirely in the hands of the government.
In response to a question, Sanaullah said that reform activities are ongoing. Reforms will be made in all areas of election management including at the district and upazila levels.
“As per the chief adviser’s directives, the election date may be set between December this year and June 2026. The specific date will be determined following discussions with political parties,” he added.
Sanaullah also mentioned that if the draft list is completed on schedule, the final voter list will be ready by 2 March.
Referring to the complaints regarding the voter list, Sanaullah assured that it will be updated by visiting every household. The update aims to eliminate issues such as fake voters, deceased voters, foreign nationals, and dual voters. The commission will take great care to prevent any complaints.
"Our goal is to conduct a free, fair, acceptable and unquestionable election in the future,” he said.
Thakurgaon deputy commissioner Ishrat Farzana, superintendent of police Zahidul Islam, district election commissioner Manjurul Hasan, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Khairul Islam, and other officials concerned were present at the meeting.