PM Hasina to open Chattogram-Cox's Bazar railway today

The tourist hub Cox's Bazar and the entire district are set to welcome prime minister Sheikh Hasina as she will address a public meeting and open and lay foundation stones of over a dozen development projects in Cox’s Bazar on Saturday.

The projects included the much-anticipated 102km Chattogram-Cox's Bazar railway line, 1200 MW Matarbari power plant and deep seaport channel.

The entire district town, where the world's longest sandy sea beach locates, wore a festive mood ahead of the premier's visit as makeshift gates have been erected, banners and festoons carrying messages for welcoming Bangabandhu's daughter hoisted at important points of the town.

The premier will formally inaugurate the train service at the newly built Cox's Bazar railway station at 11am. She will begin journey by train on the new railway line from Cox's Bazar station for Ramu station at 12pm.

Later, she will go to Ramu cantonment by road at 12.20pm. From there, the premier will go towards Matarbari Deep Sea Port Channel at Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar to join the inaugural ceremony of the channel at 2.30pm.

Sheikh Hasina, also Awami League (AL) president, will join a public meeting at Matarbari Thermal Power Plant Project's township ground at 3.15pm under the arrangement of AL's Maheshkhali Upazila unit.

Ashek Ullah Rafiq, Cox's Bazar-2 constituency lawmaker, said the people of Cox's Bazar district are eagerly waiting to welcome Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the meeting is expected to turn into a human sea.

Railways minister Nurul Islam Sujan visited the Cox's Bazar railway construction project and the iconic station on Thursday and Friday.