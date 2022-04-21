Efforts still on to find Ilias Ali: RAB

Rebuffing a recent news published by Netra News, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said the elite force is still trying to find out BNP leader Ilias Ali who was ‘picked up’ by unidentified persons more than 10 years ago.

RAB’s legal and media wing director Khandaker Al Moin disclosed this at a press briefing on Thursday.

BNP organising secretary Ilias Ali and his driver Ansar Ali were picked up from the city's Banani area on 17 April 2012. Police recovered Ilias’ personal car from the spot but the BNP leader’s whereabouts could not be located as yet.