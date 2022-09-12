PM Hasina to address the press Wednesday on her India visit

The PM went to New Delhi on 5 September at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
She held bilateral talks with Modi and separately met Indian president Droupadi Murmu and the country’s vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar.
During the visit Dhaka and Delhi signed seven MoUs -- demonstrating cooperation in a number of areas, including water sharing of the Kushiyara River.
Other MoUs are related to cooperation in the areas of space technology, science and technology, railways, judiciary and broadcasting.