‘No one can fling down living person this way’
The person was flung down to the ground from an armoured vehicle of the police. He lay inert near the wheels of the armoured vehicle. Afterwards, a member of police got down from the vehicle and dragged him with one hand to one side, leaving him on the road. Later, several policemen pulled him aside and threw on the other side of the road divider.
The incident took place near the Pakiza Model Mosque centering the movement for quota reform in government jobs on 18 July.
The person who was thrown on the road is Shaik Ashhabul Yeamin. He is a fourth year student at the computer science and engineering department of Mirpur Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST). He would stay at Osmani Hall of MIST. His house is at Bank Town residential area in Savar. His family and friends would call him Yeamin.
Prothom Alo talked to Yeamin's father Md Mohiuddin at his residence in Bank Town residential area in Savar on Tuesday.
He said, "No one can fling down a living person in this way. I don't seek justice from anyone. I have not filed any GD. Postmortem of the body of my son was not conducted. I only sought justice from almighty Allah. Pray so that we can have patience."
The video of Yeamin flung down in this way spread on Facebook. Mohiuddin saw the video two days after of the incident. However, the video is not available on Facebook but many downloaded the video.
Mohiuddin said many people posted various statements about Yeamin after his death. He wants everyone to know the real information about his son.
Yeamin was born on 12 December 2001. He passed SSC and HSC from Cantonment School and College in Savar. He preserved all certificates including HSC, SSC and Bangladesh Chemistry Olympiad-Math Olympiad and other documents. Fathre Mohiuddin was emotionally showing all the certificates. Yeamin's mother Nasrin Sultana is a housewife. Sister Shaik Ashhabul Jannat studies at Sher-e-Bangla Agriculture University.
Mother and sister were reluctant to talk about Yeamin.
Yeamin was buried at Bank Town residential area in Savar. Mother Nasrin Sultana has planted a tulsi tree and flower plants there. A banner with a portrait of Yeamin was hung at the local Shaheed Minar. Others including leaders of political parties are paying tributes with flowers. Watching the video of my son being brutally killed is painful, says Mohiuddun.
Mohiuddin has taken voluntary retirement from a private bank. He said the death of a child means grief till death.
Yeamin's father alleged after his son was brutally killed by police, a probe was made into their political affiliation.
He said, "I don't want anyone to make my son a pawn for a political party. My son was politically conscious. I am also politically conscious. However, I am not involved in any politics. My son got chance in BUET and Rangpur Medical. But he didn't get into admission. He studied at Cantonment School and College in Savar. Later, he got admitted to MIST. There is no scope to do politics in these two institutions."
* More to follow ...