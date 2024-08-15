‘No one can fling down living person this way’

The person was flung down to the ground from an armoured vehicle of the police. He lay inert near the wheels of the armoured vehicle. Afterwards, a member of police got down from the vehicle and dragged him with one hand to one side, leaving him on the road. Later, several policemen pulled him aside and threw on the other side of the road divider.

The incident took place near the Pakiza Model Mosque centering the movement for quota reform in government jobs on 18 July.

The person who was thrown on the road is Shaik Ashhabul Yeamin. He is a fourth year student at the computer science and engineering department of Mirpur Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST). He would stay at Osmani Hall of MIST. His house is at Bank Town residential area in Savar. His family and friends would call him Yeamin.