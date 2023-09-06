Dengue: 14 more die, 2115 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Fourteen more dengue patients – 10 in Dhaka and four in other districts – died across the country in a 24-hour period until 8:00 am on Wednesday. It has taken the death toll to 671 this year.

During the period, a total of 2,115 people were admitted to different hospitals after being diagnosed with dengue. Of them, 833 cases are from Dhaka, while the remaining 1,282 cases were recorded in the different districts.