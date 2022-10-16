68% people struggle to buy food

The people in Sylhet and Barishal divisions were in the worst condition. And the people of Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions were in the best condition.

The WFP report, 'Bangladesh: Food security and Vulnerability Monitoring' is based on a survey of 1200 households. The data was collected from March to August this year from eight divisions of the country.

According to the report, in August 22 per cent of the surveyed households were moderately food insecure. This was an improvement from the 29 per cent reported in July. And 42 per cent of the low-income households were moderately food insecure and their situation had deteriorated. The reason behind this predicament was reported to be severe price hikes, increase in fuel prices, natural hazards and an increase in diseases and health-related problems.

When asked about the matter, food secretary Md Ismail Hossain told Prothom Alo, work is on to sell rice in the open market at low cost and to provide 5 million poor people with food assistance under a food-friendly programme. The matter of increased food prices and an expansion of the social safety net will be raised at the meeting of the government's Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU). If the matter is approved there, the food assistance programme for the poor will be expanded further.