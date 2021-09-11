Egyptair to operate regular Dhaka-Cairo flights from 1 Nov

“The frequency of the flight operations will be increased further from December this year,” he said.

He said the airline has operations to 120 destinations in different cities of the world.

Officials of Alo Dhaka Aviation said they will announce a number of packages for the passengers and tour operators to encourage people to visit historic tourist sites in the Arab nation, including pyramids and some other attractive museums.

Ambassador Gobashy said the operation of Egyptair in Bangladesh is a milestone in the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.