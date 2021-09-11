Egyptair to operate regular Dhaka-Cairo flights from 1 Nov

He said many Bangladeshi nationals who live abroad can also travel through Egyptair to take a transit in Cairo on the way to their destinations across the world as the airline has huge connectivity with other cities.
Farhad Hossain, executive director and chief operating officer of the Alo Dhaka Aviation, the general sales agent (GSA) of Egyptair, formally announced the flight operation plan saying that two flights a week will initially operate between Dhaka and Cairo.
“The frequency of the flight operations will be increased further from December this year,” he said.
He said the airline has operations to 120 destinations in different cities of the world.
Officials of Alo Dhaka Aviation said they will announce a number of packages for the passengers and tour operators to encourage people to visit historic tourist sites in the Arab nation, including pyramids and some other attractive museums.
Ambassador Gobashy said the operation of Egyptair in Bangladesh is a milestone in the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.
“As Egyptair starts its direct flights between Dhaka and Cairo will offer a great opportunity for different stakeholders, intending to visit Egypt, Europe, and North America via the airline”, he said adding, it would definitely reflect exchange of businesses, cargoes, hosting Bangladeshi students in Egyptian universities and tourists who would come to explore the multifaceted Egyptian tourism.
Highlighting his country as the cradle of modern civilisation, the envoy said, "Egypt and Egyptair welcome tourists and passengers from Bangladesh to enjoy the Egyptian hospitality and various cultural heritage.”
Egyptair, headquartered at Cairo International Airport currently has a fleet of 69 modern aircraft and operates scheduled passenger and freight services to over 80 destinations in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia and Americas.