Panel addresses 'disinformation campaign' against Bangladesh at European Parliament

A diverse panel of speakers have discussed the 'disinformation campaign' against Bangladesh in a joint event hosted at the European Parliament by parliamentarian Maximilian Krah and the Study Circle London.
According to a press release, the speakers particularly talked about the question of how to address the ongoing 'disinformation campaign' against Bangladesh, that culminated in the runup to the joint motion for a resolution on the “Human rights situation in Bangladesh, notably the case of Odhikar” passed by the EP in September this year.
The panel featured prominent figures, including MEP Maximilian Krah, political analyst Chris Blackburn, lawyer and international criminal law specialist Rashid Rayhan Bin, and Syed Mozammel Ali, chairman of Study Circle London.
Chris Blackburn emphasised the importance of objective media to investigate the matter.
He posed the question, "Who checks the work of human rights NGOs if not the press?"
Maximilian Krah drew attention to the complex dynamics involving the NGOs. While the term "NGO" stands for nongovernmental organisation, Krah pointed out that many NGOs have political objectives.
He cautioned that some of these organisations may have an agenda in line with the 'disinformation campaign' and therefore reinforce the narrative.
Syed Mozammel Ali provided a brief overview of Bangladesh's current state in relation to human rights and development.
He emphasised the positive impact of the current government, saying "nobody has done more for the improvement of countless lives in Bangladesh than the current government."
Rashid Rayhan Bin focused on legal issues surrounding often stated comments on human rights cases in Bangladesh.
He stressed that dealing with such cases requires scrutiny from international and national observers to avoid falling into the trap of disinformation.