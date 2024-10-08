Saber Hossain Chowdhury gets bail in six cases
Former minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has received bail in six separate cases. Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Ziadur Rahman of Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed this order today, Tuesday.
Saber Hossain Chowdhury's lawyer Morshed Hossain informed Prothom Alo that he was not shown arrested in any other case. He can be released at any time.
Deputy inspector of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's crime and information division Alamgir Hossain confirmed to Prothom Alo that Saber Hossain Chowdhury had been granted bail.
Court sources said that the court yesterday, Monday, had granted permission for Saber Hossain Chowdhury to be taken on five-day remand for interrogation regarding the case pertaining to the murder of BNP activist Maqbul Hossain two years ago in clashes at Naya Paltan on the capital. After that police took him into custody for questioning.
The police brought him to court today, Tuesday, and stated that he was unwell. Saber Hossain Chowdhury's lawyers then appealed for bail in murders four cases filed with the Khilgaon police station and two with the Paltan police station. After hearing both sides, the court granted bail in the six separate cases.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, lawyer Morshed Khan said the court has granted Saber Hossain Chowdhury bail in six cases till now. He has not been shown arrested in any other case and so he may be released at any time.
The police picked by Saber Hossain Chowdhury from his Gulshan residence on Sunday evening.