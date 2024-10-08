Saber Hossain Chowdhury gets bail in six cases

Former minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has received bail in six separate cases. Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Ziadur Rahman of Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed this order today, Tuesday.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury's lawyer Morshed Hossain informed Prothom Alo that he was not shown arrested in any other case. He can be released at any time.

Deputy inspector of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's crime and information division Alamgir Hossain confirmed to Prothom Alo that Saber Hossain Chowdhury had been granted bail.