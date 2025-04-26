Bangladesh dismisses Indian report linking law adviser to 'militant meeting'

The government has rejected what it termed a “false, defamatory, and irresponsible” report published by Indian online portal News Arena India. The report alleged that law adviser Asif Nazrul met with a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative following a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The law, justice, and parliamentary affairs ministry issued an official statement in this regard on Thursday, describing the report titled “B'desh legal advisor meets top LeT Operative post J&K attack” as a work of fiction with no basis in fact.