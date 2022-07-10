Eid brings no joy to Faiza’s home

Last year, Abdus Sobhan, an employee at BM Container Depot in Sitakundu had gone to his home for Eid, three days early. Along with his cousins he bought a brown cow from the village market. He woke up early on Eid day. After saying his prayers he became busy chopping the meat. He spent the day with his family amid Eid festivities. But this year?

It is an entirely different picture at Abdus Sobhan’s house this Eid. There is no joy or excitement in their house. Just two days ago on last Friday, Abdus Sobhan returned home, but as the remains of a burnt skeleton.