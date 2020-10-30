Eid-e-Miladunnabi being observed

Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is being observed in the country on Wednesday with due religious solemnity, reports UNB.

On this day in 570 AD, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia. He also passed away on the same day.

The day is a public holiday.

The Muslims across the country joined special prayers marking the day.

Different government and non-government organisations, including the Islamic Foundation, have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.