Eid-e-Miladunnabi observed amid religious fervor

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the anniversary of birth and death of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him), was observed in the country today with religious festivity and fervor, reports BSS.

Many members of different spiritual and social organizations joined several isolated street marches in the capital and elsewhere in the country chanting praise of the prophet for his role for the mankind.

On this day in 570 (the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar) Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Makkah, Saudi Arabia with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind.