Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated across country

On the Eid day morning, Muslims gather at mosques and other congregation venues to perform Eid prayers and greet each other.
The festival is celebrated by visiting friends and relatives, hosting food parties and sharing sweets.
Children not only get new clothes and shoes, but also receive cash gifts called “salami” from their elders, relatives and well-wishers.
The occasion is seen as a time of forgiveness and giving thanks to Allah for helping people complete their month-long spiritual fasting.
Many Muslims distribute cash and food to the less fortunate ones.
The main jamaat of the Eid-ul-Fitr was held at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in the capital at 8.30am.
President, PM greet countrymen
Earlier, on Monday, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the world on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festivals of the Muslim Ummah.
On the eve of the day, they issued separate messages praying for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country, the Muslim Ummah, the interfaith harmony and global peace.
In a message on the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the President called upon the countrymen to celebrate the Eid festival maintaining proper health rules.
“Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the major religious festivals of the Muslims. This Eid comes to us with a message of immense happiness and joy after a month of fasting and restraint. It is a joyous day when the joy is spread out amongst all and in all parts of the Bengal and in the world,” the head of the state said.
Abdul Hamid said people of all classes and professions join in a row and share their joy on this Eid day. Eid develops a bond of friendship, harmony and unity among all, he added.
Hamid called upon the affluent quarter of the society to stand by the poor during this time and hoped that the teachings of Eid-ul-Fitr will spread among all to build a prosperous Bangladesh.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, prayed for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country’s people and the Muslim Ummah.
“Eid teaches a unique lesson of peace, compassion and brotherhood. Forgetting violence and hatred, people are bound by the bonds of equality, friendship and harmony. Eid carries a message of joy in the lives of all irrespective of rich and poor. The joy of Eid is for all of us,” the prime minister said.
She prayed to the Almighty Allah that may the self-purification, restraint, friendship and harmony of the Muslims prevail in the life of the individual, family, society and the state.
“May the life of every human being be filled with the joy of Eid,” she continued.
Although the Covid-19 situation has improved slightly, Sheikh Hasina urged all to avoid public gatherings as much as possible.
She also called upon all to follow the rules of hygiene to enjoy their Eid in joyous manner.
President to offer Eid prayers at Bangabhaban
President Abdul Hamid will offer the Eid prayers along with his family members and some officials at the Bangabhaban Durbar Hall in the morning.
“The Eid jamaat (congregation) at the Bangabhaban will be held at 9:30 am”, president’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.
The president will say the prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr at the Presidential Palace maintaining health rules and social distancing due to the Covid-19.
Usually, the president attends the traditional Eid prayers in capital’s National Eidgah Maidan but like the last two years, the programme has been scrapped due to the recent rise of the lethal virus outbreak in some countries across the world.
After the prayers, Abdul Hamid will convey his Eid greetings to the countrymen through media at the Credential Hall of the Bangabhaban.
Later, he will spend his time with his family members at Bangabhaban.
No ceremonial greetings with serving delicious food items in presence of country’s distinguished personalities and foreign diplomats or guests will take place, the Bangabhaban spokesman added.
Five Eid congregations at the Baitul Mukarram
A total of five Eid congregations (Jamaat) will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital in phases on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr like every year.
The first congregation was held at 7:00am led by the national mosque’s senior Pesh Imam Mufti Mizanur Rahman.
The national mosque’s Pesh Imam Mufti Muhibbullahil Baki Nadvi lead the second congregation at 8:00am while the third congregation (Jamaat) would held at 9:00am to be conducted by Maulana Abu Saleh Parwary of Islamic Foundation.
National mosque’s pesh-imam Hafez Maulana Ehsanul Haque and pesh-imam Maulana Muhiuddin Qushem would lead the fourth and fifth Eid jamaat at 10:00am and 10:45am respectively.
If any Imam is absent in the five Jamaats, Maulana Mohammad Abdullah will act as the alternative Imam.