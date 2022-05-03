Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated across country

On the eve of the day, they issued separate messages praying for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country, the Muslim Ummah, the interfaith harmony and global peace.

In a message on the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the President called upon the countrymen to celebrate the Eid festival maintaining proper health rules.

“Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the major religious festivals of the Muslims. This Eid comes to us with a message of immense happiness and joy after a month of fasting and restraint. It is a joyous day when the joy is spread out amongst all and in all parts of the Bengal and in the world,” the head of the state said.

Abdul Hamid said people of all classes and professions join in a row and share their joy on this Eid day. Eid develops a bond of friendship, harmony and unity among all, he added.

Hamid called upon the affluent quarter of the society to stand by the poor during this time and hoped that the teachings of Eid-ul-Fitr will spread among all to build a prosperous Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, prayed for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country’s people and the Muslim Ummah.