Ready to work with int'l community for Rohingya repatriation: Yunus

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has said Bangladesh is ready to work with the international community to create an environment for dignified and sustainable return of the Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

"Looking at the evolving ground situation in Myanmar, Bangladesh is ready to work with the international community to create an environment for dignified and sustainable return of the Rohingyas to their homeland," he said, addressing the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).