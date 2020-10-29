Eight personalities, one organisation receive Independence Award 2020

Eight renowned personalities and one organisation on Thursday received the ‘Independence Award 2020,’ the highest state honour given in recognition of their remarkable contributions to the nation, reports UNB.
On behalf of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque handed over the prestigious award to the awardees and their relatives at a function held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.
The prime minister joined the function through a videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban.
The award recipients are jute and textiles minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, commander Abdur Rouf (posthumous), martyred intellectual and novelist Md Anwar Pasha (posthumous) and Azizur Rahman for Independence and Liberation War, Prof Md Obaidul Kabir Chowdhury and Prof AKMA Muqtadir for medical science, Kalipada Das and Ferdousi Mazumder for culture, and Bharateswari Homes, a boarding school for girls in Mirzapur of Tangail, for education.
Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam conducted the function and read out the citations of the Independence Award recipients with their brief life sketches.
AKMA Muqtadir, on behalf of the award recipients, spoke on the occasion.
On 20 February last, the government picked the renowned personalities and organisation for the highest state award in recognition of their outstanding contributions to their respective fields.