Eight personalities, one organisation receive Independence Award 2020

Eight renowned personalities and one organisation on Thursday received the ‘Independence Award 2020,’ the highest state honour given in recognition of their remarkable contributions to the nation, reports UNB.

On behalf of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque handed over the prestigious award to the awardees and their relatives at a function held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.

The prime minister joined the function through a videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban.