Commission finds more than 8 secret detention centres

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance has found more than eight secret detention facilities where victims of enforced disappearance were kept.

The Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes (CTTC) of police, are among the agencies that would operate these detention centres, finds the commission.

Apart from these detention centers, the victims of enforced disappearance would also be kept with legal detainees.

“Contrary to the perception that the victims were exclusively held in secret cells, interviews with survivors have revealed that many were detained in cells that also housed legal detainees,” said the report.

“This overlap of legal and illegal detainees within the same facilities highlights the complexity of their detention circumstances,” it adds.

This information was revealed in the commission’s interim report.

The commission submitted the report titled 'Unfolding the Truth' to the Chief Adviser at the state guest house Jamuna on Saturday afternoon.

The report said that the commission has so far received 1,676 complaints regarding the disappearances. Out of these, 758 complaints have been verified and sorted out.