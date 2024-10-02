53pc of voters want interim govt to stay in office for 2 yrs or less: Poll

Ninety-seven per cent of voters have confidence in the interim government which took over on 8 August after the fall of Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina on 5 August.

47 per cent of voters think the tenure of this government should be 3 years or more and 53 per cent feel this government should be in office for two years or less, according to a survey.

The South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) of private North South University revealed the findings of ‘National Poll 2024: Citizens’ Expectations to the Interim Government of Bangladesh’ at a press conference at the capital’s National Press Club on Wednesday.

North South University teacher Akram Hossain presented the poll results and findings.