Peter Haas meets Saber Hossain Chowdhury

US ambassador Peter Haas has held a meeting for about one and a half hours with prime minister Sheikh Hasina's environment and climate change affairs special envoy Saber Hossain Chowdhury.

Peter Haas went to the Paribagh residence of member of parliament Saber Hossain Chowdhury on Monday afternoon.

After the meeting, speaking to Prothom Alo, Saber Hossain Chowdhury said Bangladesh has an extended meeting with the US.

A discussion has been held to deepen and enrich the partnership in tackling challenges of climate change, he added.