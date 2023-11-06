২৫তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকীর আয়োজন দেখতে ক্লিক করুন
মূল সাইট দেখতে ক্লিক করুন
Live

Video

Photo

Bangladesh

Peter Haas meets Saber Hossain Chowdhury

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Peter Haas and Saber Hossain Chowdhury

US ambassador Peter Haas has held a meeting for about one and a half hours with prime minister Sheikh Hasina's environment and climate change affairs special envoy Saber Hossain Chowdhury.

Peter Haas went to the Paribagh residence of member of parliament Saber Hossain Chowdhury on Monday afternoon.

After the meeting, speaking to Prothom Alo, Saber Hossain Chowdhury said Bangladesh has an extended meeting with the US.

A discussion has been held to deepen and enrich the partnership in tackling challenges of climate change, he added.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh