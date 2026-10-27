Zero tolerance for 'crossfire', IGP’s remarks were inappropriate: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has directly rejected Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir’s remarks on “crossfire”, saying the government does not want such incidents and has a zero-tolerance policy towards them.

“The government does not want crossfire; rather, it has zero tolerance for crossfire,” the home minister said. Describing the IGP’s remarks as inadvertent, he added, “That was not right. He should not have said that.”

At an event in Chawkbazar in Old Dhaka on Monday, IGP Md Ali Hossain Fakir said the police would resort to “crossfire” if necessary, provided the government gave permission.

He said that when the police used force, one side called them fascists, while when they remained inactive, they were branded weak.

The police must be given an appropriate environment to carry out their duties and maintain law and order, he added.