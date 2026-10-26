Police headquarters clarify IGP’s remarks on ‘crossfire’

Police Headquarters has issued a clarification regarding statements made by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Md. Ali Hossain Fakir.

They claimed that the IGP did not use the term “crossfire” to imply extrajudicial killings or punishment outside the judicial process.

This clarification was released on Monday in response to media reports and criticism surrounding the IGP’s speech during the inauguration of the Chawkbazar Islamic Banking branch of Community Bank in the capital’s Chawkbazar.