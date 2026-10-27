Why the IGP’s mention of ‘crossfire’ is alarming

Every few days, we are reminded that our government, political parties, and institutions have learned nothing from past experience and remain incapable of abandoning their desire to repeat past mistakes. Our authorities repeatedly make it clear that they have no interest in making this state and its institutions citizen-centric. The recent remarks by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) provide ample reason for citizens to feel alarmed and for memories of past state violence to resurface.

On Monday, at the inauguration ceremony of the ‘Community Islamic Banking System’ in the capital’s Chawkbazar, IGP Md. Ali Hossain Fakir stated, “If crossfire is necessary, and if the government allows it, we will do just that. Accept that the police are needed from the cradle to the grave, and let me discharge my duties according to the law and the constitution.”

Debating whether police are necessary in society and the state is entirely pointless here. When we discuss that police must not violate human rights, steering that conversation towards the ‘necessity’ of the police serves only to sidestep our primary concern.