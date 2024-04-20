2 die from heat stroke as heat wave intensifies

Two people died from heat stroke in Chuadanga and Pabna districts respectively on Saturday as the country continues to experience a heat wave for the past few days, forcing the authorities concerned to close all schools, madrasas and colleges till 27 April.

The deceased were identified as Jakir Hossain, 33, son of Amir Hossain of Thakurpur village under Damurhuda upazila of Chuadanga and Sukumar Das, 60, a resident of Shalgaria Jakir Moar in Pabna district town.

Amir Hossain said his son Jakir went to a cropland to irrigate in the village in the morning. After around one hour, they came to know that Jakir fell sick due to the heat.

Later, he breathed his last on the way to Damurhuda Upazila Health Complex, said the father.