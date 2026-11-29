Clashes broke out between leaders, activists and supporters of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) near the Padma Bridge toll plaza in Zajira, Shariatpur.

The incident took place early on Sunday at Jomaddar Mor on the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway in the Naodoba area. An activist of Jubo League, whose activities are also banned, was killed in the incident.