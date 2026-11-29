Awami League-BNP clashes near Padma Bridge, Jubo League activist killed
Clashes broke out between leaders, activists and supporters of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) near the Padma Bridge toll plaza in Zajira, Shariatpur.
The incident took place early on Sunday at Jomaddar Mor on the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway in the Naodoba area. An activist of Jubo League, whose activities are also banned, was killed in the incident.
Mohiuddin Miraj, additional superintendent of police (Naria Circle) in the district, confirmed the death to Prothom Alo.
The deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Sipahi, son of Hafizuddin Sipahi of Madhya Sonamukhi area in Shariatpur Sadar upazila.
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