Trump admin sending Paul Kapur to Dhaka after election to expand bilateral partnership

Following the 13th parliamentary election, the Trump administration is preparing to advance Dhaka–Washington cooperation with the new government.

As part of this effort, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S Paul Kapur may visit Dhaka in the first week of March.

Diplomatic sources told Prothom Alo that US ambassador to Bangladesh Brent Christensen raised the issue of Kapur’s planned visit during discussions last Sunday with foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain and foreign secretary Asad Alam Siam. Kapur has expressed interest in visiting Dhaka from 6 to 9 March.