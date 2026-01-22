Remarks by US ambassador 'irresponsible, utterly unfounded': Chinese embassy

The Chinese embassy in Dhaka has termed the remarks by the US ambassador to Bangladesh are irresponsible and utterly unfounded.

The spokesperson of the Chinese spokesperson said these remarks confuse right and wrong, and are completely out of ulterior motives.

The spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Dhaka made the remarks in a message sent to the media on Thursday afternoon.

Brent Christensen, the ambassador of the United States stationed in Dhaka, spoke to newspersons of several daily newspapers on Wednesday afternoon.