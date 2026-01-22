Remarks by US ambassador 'irresponsible, utterly unfounded': Chinese embassy
The Chinese embassy in Dhaka has termed the remarks by the US ambassador to Bangladesh are irresponsible and utterly unfounded.
The spokesperson of the Chinese spokesperson said these remarks confuse right and wrong, and are completely out of ulterior motives.
The spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Dhaka made the remarks in a message sent to the media on Thursday afternoon.
Brent Christensen, the ambassador of the United States stationed in Dhaka, spoke to newspersons of several daily newspapers on Wednesday afternoon.
Drawing the issue of hearing on the issue of geopolitics in the US senate, a question about the risks of the Chinese influence in South Asia was asked.
In replying to the question, Brent Christensen said, "I expressed my concerns about China's influence in South Asia and the US has taken a clear position over the matter. I will always engage, you know, with our friends, in the government, be it the interim government or the new elected government. I will clearly articulate the risks of involvement with the Chinese in certain areas."
The Chinese spokesperson said such remarks by the US Ambassador to Bangladesh are irresponsible and utterly unfounded. They confuse right and wrong, and are completely out of ulterior motives. Over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Bangladesh have always supported each other, treated one another as equals, and engaged in win-win cooperation. The China-Bangladesh cooperation has delivered benefits to and received broad support from the people of both countries. It is conducive to the development and stability in the region.
The Chinese spokesperson also said, "Cooperation between China and Bangladesh is a matter between the two countries and their peoples, and brooks no interference or finger-pointing by the US side. We urge the US side to be more aware of its responsibilities, and focus more on actions that are conducive to Bangladesh’s stability as well as the development and cooperation in the region."