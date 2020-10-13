Ekushey Padak winning writer Rashid Haider no more

Ekushey Padak winning writer and Liberation War researcher Rashid Haider is no more.
Rashid Haider breathed his last at the house of his daughter, Dhaka University teacher Shawanti Haider on Fuller Road in the capital around 10:00am on Tuesday.
His son-in-law Ishtiaq Azad informed Prothom Alo of the matter.
Rashid Haider was suffering from old age complications. He was at 69.
Ishtiaq Azad also told Prothom Alo that Rashid Haider’s janaza will be held at the central mosque of Dhaka University after Zohr prayer today. He will later be buried at Azimpur graveyard.
Rashid Haider was born in Pabna in 1941. His full name is Sheikh Faisal Abdur Rashid Mohammad Ziauddin Haider.
Rashid Haider was the director of Bangla Academy. He also was the executive director of the Nazrul Institute.
Rashid Haider received the Ekushey Padak in 2014.