Ekushey Padak winning writer Rashid Haider no more

Ekushey Padak winning writer and Liberation War researcher Rashid Haider is no more.

Rashid Haider breathed his last at the house of his daughter, Dhaka University teacher Shawanti Haider on Fuller Road in the capital around 10:00am on Tuesday.

His son-in-law Ishtiaq Azad informed Prothom Alo of the matter.

Rashid Haider was suffering from old age complications. He was at 69.