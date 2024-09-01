DMCH emergency department opens after whole day

After the meeting with the demonstrating physicians around 6:30 pm, she said the demands of the physicians will be met as soon as possible.

Following this, the DMCH director Brig. Gen. Md. Asaduzzaman said they will immediately start the emergency and a few other services.

Some of the demonstrating physicians, however, said they will continue work abstention until their demands are fulfilled.

Later, they discussed this among them and resumed their work at the emergency department around 8:00 pm.

Physicians at government and private hospitals across the country Sunday launched an indefinite strike, demanding proper security and trial of attacks on them at the DMCH emergency department Saturday night.