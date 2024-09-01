DMCH emergency department opens after whole day
The physicians of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) have resumed providing medical care postponing their demonstrations as interim government’s health adviser Nurjahan Begum assured them of taking actions.
The emergency department started providing services around 8:30 pm Sunday.
Earlier, the health adviser assured the physicians about taking steps to arrest and trial of the attackers and making the working place safe.
After the meeting with the demonstrating physicians around 6:30 pm, she said the demands of the physicians will be met as soon as possible.
Following this, the DMCH director Brig. Gen. Md. Asaduzzaman said they will immediately start the emergency and a few other services.
Some of the demonstrating physicians, however, said they will continue work abstention until their demands are fulfilled.
Later, they discussed this among them and resumed their work at the emergency department around 8:00 pm.
Physicians at government and private hospitals across the country Sunday launched an indefinite strike, demanding proper security and trial of attacks on them at the DMCH emergency department Saturday night.
The strike began earlier in the day when all intern physicians refused to join their duties, and later, other physicians joined in solidarity.
Brig. Gen. Md. Asaduzzaman, director of DMCH, told Prothom Alo at around 1:15 pm that he held discussions with the physicians regarding the issues.
But the physicians announced a “complete shutdown” after the meeting. Abdul Ahad, resident surgeon of DMCH’s neurosurgery department, made the announcement.
He said the programme will be observed at all medical college hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, upazila health complex and thana health complexes across the country.
Health advisor Nur Jahan Begum came to Dhaka Medical after this announcement and held a meeting with the agitating physicians.
Meanwhile, army and two platoons of BGB and police members have been deployed at DMCH for the safety of physicians and patients.
The four-point demands of the demonstrating physicians are -
1. Identify the persons or the circles involved in this heinous incident in public service institutions like a hospital. Arrest them within the next 24 hours and bring them to justice under speedy trial laws.
2. Ensuring a safe workplace. For this purpose, immediately ensure security in all health care institutions of the country through Health Police (armed force).
3. In order to provide safe healthcare, not allowing outsiders to enter the hospital except for the patient’s visitors (visitor card holder). This has to be ensured through the health police.
4. If any negligence and inconsistency is observed in the patient’s care, it should be reported in the form of a complaint to the appropriate authorities. Punishment can thus be ensured, but the law can never be taken into one’s own hands.