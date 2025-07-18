UN human rights mission to launch in Bangladesh, MoU signed

According to a statement issued today, Friday, from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ office in Geneva, the MoU was signed earlier this week with the aim of promoting and protecting human rights in Bangladesh over a three-year period.

The statement notes that the UN’s engagement with Bangladesh has significantly increased since August of last year.

It further said, the Human Rights Council has been working with various stakeholders to advance reforms and conduct coordinated fact-finding missions, particularly concerning the violence during the recent mass uprising.