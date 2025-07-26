What did pilot Tawkir do exactly before his jet crashed in Uttara

Flight Lieutenant Tawkir Islam’s mission was one of the sorts where he was supposed to fly for a maximum of 15 to 20 minutes over the runway. It was a short mission, as this was his first solo flight.

Earlier in the morning, he had already completed a check ride. He had already completed a mission that day, supervised by his commanding officer. That was like a test. Once Tawkir was assessed and deemed fit, only then he was cleared for the solo mission.

Now, what does the commanding officer typically do during such a flight? There’s a mobile hut or van-like setup located next to the Air Traffic Control tower beside the take-off site, and a pilot is always there equipped with the same radio communication equipment.