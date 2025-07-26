What did pilot Tawkir do exactly before his jet crashed in Uttara
Prothom Alo special correspondent Bayezid Ahmed prepared this article speaking to former assistant chief of the air staff and former chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) M Sanaul Huq.
Flight Lieutenant Tawkir Islam’s mission was one of the sorts where he was supposed to fly for a maximum of 15 to 20 minutes over the runway. It was a short mission, as this was his first solo flight.
Earlier in the morning, he had already completed a check ride. He had already completed a mission that day, supervised by his commanding officer. That was like a test. Once Tawkir was assessed and deemed fit, only then he was cleared for the solo mission.
Now, what does the commanding officer typically do during such a flight? There’s a mobile hut or van-like setup located next to the Air Traffic Control tower beside the take-off site, and a pilot is always there equipped with the same radio communication equipment.
During such important missions, the commanding officer himself goes to the hut, and in this case the commanding officer was present there. The commanding officer has a radio on hand and is able to hear everything in the cockpit and can communicate if necessary.
So, Tawkir took off as planned. This type of mission is conducted within visual range so he was visible the entire time. His commanding officer himself kept eyes on him. The air traffic controller also monitored him. The controller might not be a pilot, but the commanding officer is. The commanding officer cleared him for the flight.
He saw everything was in order and there were no issues with the flying. Tawkir completed the first circuit, then a second. Then he was supposed to complete a third circuit and go for landing, that’s it.
*More to follow...