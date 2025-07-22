Uttara aircraft crash: Dream flight turned into last flight for the pilot

After completing all the steps of his training, Towkir Islam was scheduled to fly solo for the very first time. His whole family was brimming with excitement from Monday morning at this news.

But by the afternoon, they received word of that aircraft crash. All the excitement vanished into thin air. Later in the afternoon, Towkir’s family home in the Upashahar area of Rajshahi city was just filled with the sound of wailing.

A training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara area of Dhaka in the afternoon yesterday, Monday.

So far 27 people including the pilot have been killed in the incident. Md Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser revealed this to journalists at the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute Tuesday morning.