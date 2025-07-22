Uttara aircraft crash: Dream flight turned into last flight for the pilot
After completing all the steps of his training, Towkir Islam was scheduled to fly solo for the very first time. His whole family was brimming with excitement from Monday morning at this news.
But by the afternoon, they received word of that aircraft crash. All the excitement vanished into thin air. Later in the afternoon, Towkir’s family home in the Upashahar area of Rajshahi city was just filled with the sound of wailing.
A training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara area of Dhaka in the afternoon yesterday, Monday.
So far 27 people including the pilot have been killed in the incident. Md Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser revealed this to journalists at the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute Tuesday morning.
The deceased pilot, Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam (Sagar)’s family is originally from Kansat area in Chapainawabganj district. However the family lives in a rented house named Ashroy Bhaban in Sector-3 of Upashahar area in Rajshahi city. His father is involved in the import-export business.
Speaking to his relatives it was learned that even until around 5:30pm the family members did not know that Towkir was dead. They were under the impression that Towkir was receiving treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.
Wanting to see Towkir after the crash, the family decided to fly to Dhaka and the Air Force arranged for a helicopter. Around 4:30pm, Toukir’s father, mother, sister and brother-in-law were taken from their home to Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi, from where they departed on a special Air Force helicopter bound for Dhaka.
While visiting their home in Upashahar area of the city following the news of Towkir Islam’s death, crowds of journalists and locals were found gathered in front of the house. People were enquiring about the family’s condition.
Inside, Towkir’s grandfather, grandmother and maternal aunt were present. Loud sobs echoed from within every now and then. Standing outside, Towkir’s maternal uncle Motakabbir briefed the press and bystanders on the family’s situation.
Motakabbir said Towkir studied at Rajshahi Laboratory School and College up to class seven and later got admitted to Pabna Cadet College. He joined the Air Force in 2017. A year ago, he married a lecturer from a private university. He also noted that Towkir’s parents and sister were unaware of his death when they left for Dhaka. They believed Towkir was alive and receiving treatment.
Crash caused by mechanical failure: ISPR
According to the ISPR, the FT-7 BGI fighter jet took off from Bangladesh Air Force Base AK Khandaker in Kurmitola area of Dhaka at 1:06pm as part of a routine training session. Shortly after take-off, it encountered a mechanical failure.
The ISPR stated, “To prevent a major disaster, Flight Lieutenant Md Toukir Islam made every effort to steer the aircraft away from densely populated areas towards a less populated zone. Unfortunately, the aircraft crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Diabari area.”
The ISPR added that all injured persons were promptly transferred to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and other nearby hospitals using Air Force helicopters and ambulances. The Bangladesh Air Force expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and affirmed its commitment to providing the best possible medical care and support to those affected.
Since the chief of air staff was abroad on an official trip, senior Air Force officers including the assistant chief of air staff (administration) and the rescue team visited the crash site. The Air Forces has already formed a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the cause of the accident, the ISPR added in its statement.