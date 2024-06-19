Poet Sufia Kamal's 113th birth anniversary Thursday

The 113th birth anniversary of poet Begum Sufia Kamal, founding president of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad and a pioneer of Bengali women's emancipation, will be celebrated across the country tomorrow in a befitting manner.

Different socio-cultural organizations will observe the day through various programmes.

On behalf of Mohila Parishad, the leaders, secretaries and officers of the central and Dhaka city unit committees of organization will pay glowing tributes to the poet by placing wreaths at Sufia Kamal Bhaban in the city’s Segunbagicha area at 10:30 am tomorrow marking the day.

In separate messages on the eve of the birth anniversary, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to the memory of the poet.