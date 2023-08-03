Bangladesh MP detained in Oman, later released

Several diplomatic sources from Dhaka and Muscat confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Wednesday. The sources also stated that she arrived in Oman on Tuesday.

Khadizatul Anwar took oath as an MP on 20 February 2019. She is the daughter of the late Rafiqul Anwar, who was an MP representing Fatikchhari in Chattogram.

Regarding this matter, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen told newspersons, "We don’t know about this. If any MP travels (to any country), it’s on their personal capacity; we have not sent anyone on the government’s initiative. I just heard about this from you. We don’t know anything about it."