Bangladesh MP detained in Oman, later released

An incumbent Member of Parliament of Bangladesh was detained by law enforcement in Oman for attending a political meeting at Haffa House Hotel in Muscat on Tuesday. Later, the Bangladesh embassy in the Middle East country had to sign a bond to secure the release of the MP.
Khadizatul Anwar, also known as Sony, is a reserved seat MP representing the governing Bangladesh Awami League from Chattogram.
Several diplomatic sources from Dhaka and Muscat confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Wednesday. The sources also stated that she arrived in Oman on Tuesday.
Khadizatul Anwar took oath as an MP on 20 February 2019. She is the daughter of the late Rafiqul Anwar, who was an MP representing Fatikchhari in Chattogram.
Regarding this matter, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen told newspersons, "We don’t know about this. If any MP travels (to any country), it’s on their personal capacity; we have not sent anyone on the government’s initiative. I just heard about this from you. We don’t know anything about it."
Diplomatic and Bangladeshi community sources from Oman said the meeting of the MP with Awami League and its front organisations could not be held in Oman due to police obstructions. Police stopped the event and detained several people as it was organised without obtaining permission from the authorities.
In Middle Eastern countries, citizens must seek permission from the police for any kind of rally or gathering. The authorities exercise special caution when foreigners wish to conduct a rally there.