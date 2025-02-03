Titumir students block railway tracks

Students of Titumir College have blocked the railway tracks at the Mahakhali railway crossing in the capital.

The blockade took place on Monday afternoon, around 3:45pm, when students marching from in front of the college reached the crossing. They are protesting in demand of Titumir College to be declared a university.

Around 3:15 PM today, the protesting students started marching from in front of Titumir College towards Amtali crossing in Mohakhali. Among them, three hunger strike students were seen being transported in wheelchairs. Over fifty students participated in the march.

After the blockade, student Ali Ahmed made an announcement through a loudspeaker, saying, "The Chief Advisor or the Education Advisor must come here and declare Titumir a university. Otherwise, we will not lift the blockade. This is our demand."