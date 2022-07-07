Energy crises caused by excessive dependence on imports

Gas is now the hottest topic of discussion around the world. Increased gas prices are the main cause of the prevailing inflation globally. Over the past one year, in Europe alone gas prices have increased by 700 per cent. This has pushed the global economy towards a recession. Earlier it was fuel oil that dictated global economics and politics. Gas has now taken over.

As it is, prices of commodities were increasing due to Covid-19. But the crisis took a turn for the worse when Russia attacked Ukraine on 24 February. Almost entire Europe would rely on Russia for gas. But the pipeline through which Russia supplies Europe with gas, is being closed reportedly for renovations. Russia has said that this pipeline will remain closed for 10 days from 11 July. But Europe fears this pipeline will not be reopened anytime soon, in order to increase pressure. If that is so, the price of gas will go up once again.

If gas cannot be procured from Russia, then Europe will have to buy gas from the US. Already the US, Canada and Qatar have announced large amounts of new investments in order to increase LNG exports. Germany and other European countries are setting up terminals to bring in LNG. Experts feel that the price of LNG will shoot up further if the wealthy European countries start buying this product. They feel that low income countries like Bangladesh will not be able to survive this competition.