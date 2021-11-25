Ensure democracy and good governance eradicating corruption: Opposition MPs

Opposition MPs on Thursday asked the government to ensure democracy and good governance eradicating corruption and irregularities in order to implement the spirit of the country’s independence, reports UNB.

But the treasury bench MPs mainly highlighted the development of Bangladesh during the Awami League rule, particularly under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Both opposition and ruling party MPs participated in a two-day special discussion concluded on Thursday in Parliament, marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.