Sadeeq Agro chairman Imran arrested

Sadeeq Agro came into discussion after a video of Mushfiqur Rahman, son of the then National Board of Revenue (NBR) member Matiur Rahman, buying a goat with an initial price tag of Tk 1.5 million went viral on social media.

The Sadeeq Agro imported 18 Brahman cows, a breed banned in Bangladesh. The Customs Division seized the cattle at the airport. However, the directorate of livestock somehow managed to deliver the cows to the company later.

The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against Sadeeq Agro owner Imran Hossain and six officials of the Directorate of Livestock over the incident.