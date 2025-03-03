Sadeeq Agro chairman Imran arrested
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has arrested Sadeeq Agro chairman Imran Hossain from Dhaka today, Monday.
CID says he was arrested in a case filed for unauthorised cattle import and fraudulent activities.
Confirming his arrest, CID special superintendent of police (SP) Jashim Uddin said Imran has been arrested. Details will be provided soon.
Sadeeq Agro came into discussion after a video of Mushfiqur Rahman, son of the then National Board of Revenue (NBR) member Matiur Rahman, buying a goat with an initial price tag of Tk 1.5 million went viral on social media.
The Sadeeq Agro imported 18 Brahman cows, a breed banned in Bangladesh. The Customs Division seized the cattle at the airport. However, the directorate of livestock somehow managed to deliver the cows to the company later.
The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against Sadeeq Agro owner Imran Hossain and six officials of the Directorate of Livestock over the incident.