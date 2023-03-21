Bangladesh can draw more investment by curbing corruption: Peter Haas

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas today said his country is committed to working with Bangladesh to eliminate corruption - enabling Bangladeshis to enjoy lives of dignity and drawing more international trade and foreign investment, reports UNB.

"If Bangladesh can assure citizens and investors that corruption is less prevalent here than in other markets, it will attract more investment and help the country continue on the path of economic growth," he said.

Ambassador Haas made the remarks at an event, titled "Call to Action Against Corruption Summit", at a Dhaka hotel, organised by Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) and Center for International Private Enterprises.

The US ambassador said corruption exists, to one degree or another, in every corner of the globe, and they are all too familiar with what it looks like.

"It's trying to get a driver's license and having to pay 'speed money'. It's knowing that if you want a passport appointment, it's going to cost you extra. It's needing to bribe the right official to register a plot of land you just purchased," Haas said.