Quota reform agitation: Govt closes path of discussion, say anti-discriminatory student movement

The government has intensified the ongoing critical situation by taking resort to violence to quell the peaceful agitation, alleged Nahid Islam, one of the coordinators of the anti-discriminatory student movement, the platform that has been leading the student movement seeking a reform in the quota system in government jobs since 1 July.

Another coordinator Asif Mahmud said the government has closed the avenues for discussion through killing.

The coordinators of the anti-discriminatory student movement said these in their Facebook statuses after the law minister Anisul Huq on 18 July had spoken about holding discussions with the protesting students.