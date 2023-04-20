Heavy pressure of vehicles in Gazipur, people complain about extra fare

The situation on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur is better than the last few years. However, there are crowds of home-bound people at various important points including Chandana intersection on the highway and the pressure of vehicles is also very high from Thursday morning.
To keep the movement of vehicles smooth on the highway, the road is being monitored round-the-clock with the deployment of additional traffic police at important points including Chandana, Bhogra bypass intersection, Board Bazar, and Station Road.
There are certain routes with fewer vehicles and more people. Many said they have to wait for a long time for buses. Taking advantage of this situation transport workers have been charging extra fare, they alleged.
Buses on the Mymensingh, Kishoreganj, Sherpur, Netrakona and other routes are charging about one and a half times more than usual fare, they complained.
Gazipur Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (traffic) Mohammad Alamgir Hossain said, about 1000 traffic police personnel, APBn members and rover scouts have been deployed in three shifts to maintain smooth flow of traffic on the highway during this year’s Eid journey.
Special monitoring is going on to prevent unfit vehicles from plying the road. Some tow-trucks have also been kept ready at different points of the highway, he added.