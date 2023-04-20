Heavy pressure of vehicles in Gazipur, people complain about extra fare

The situation on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur is better than the last few years. However, there are crowds of home-bound people at various important points including Chandana intersection on the highway and the pressure of vehicles is also very high from Thursday morning.

To keep the movement of vehicles smooth on the highway, the road is being monitored round-the-clock with the deployment of additional traffic police at important points including Chandana, Bhogra bypass intersection, Board Bazar, and Station Road.