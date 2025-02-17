DCs asked to bring physicians, traders in upazilas under tax net: Finance Adviser

Deputy Commissioners were instructed to bring doctors in districts, upazilas, and rural areas, who have substantial income but evade taxes, under tax net, said Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on Monday.

The directive was given to the deputy commissioners during the second session of the 2nd day of the three-day Deputy Commissioners' (DC) Conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

Talking to reporters after the session, the adviser said initiatives are being taken to ensure that doctors and lawyers issue receipts or use digital payment methods for their fees so that they could be brought under the tax net.

"You know that field-level officials implement any decision taken by the government. If these officials are efficient and service-oriented, people will get effective services," the adviser said.