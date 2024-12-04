Bangladesh-India secretary-level talks on Dec 9 or 10: Touhid

Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hosain on Wednesday said the scheduled Foreign Secretary-level Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between Bangladesh and India will take place in Dhaka on 9 or 10 December.

"It is very clear that we want a good relationship (with India)," he told reporters at the foreign ministry on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the foreign adviser emphasized that relations between Bangladesh and India must be built on a reciprocal basis. "Both sides need to want that and should work for it," he added.