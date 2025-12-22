Bangladesh

Attack on Prothom Alo office

Case filed against 400 to 500 unidentified individuals

The burnt-out Prothom Alo office after the attack and arson.Prothom Alo

A case has been filed against between 400 and 500 unidentified individuals in connection with the attack, vandalism, looting and arson at the Prothom Alo office. The case was lodged at approximately 12:10 am in the early hours of Sunday.

The case was filed by Major (Retd) Md Sazzadul Kabir, head of security at the Prothom Alo office, as the complainant.

It has been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

In the early hours of Thursday night, terrorists carried out vandalism and looting at the Prothom Alo office located in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka. The office was subsequently set on fire and burned down.

