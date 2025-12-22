Case filed against 400 to 500 unidentified individuals

A case has been filed against between 400 and 500 unidentified individuals in connection with the attack, vandalism, looting and arson at the Prothom Alo office. The case was lodged at approximately 12:10 am in the early hours of Sunday.

The case was filed by Major (Retd) Md Sazzadul Kabir, head of security at the Prothom Alo office, as the complainant.