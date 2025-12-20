Political leaders including Mahmudur Rahman Manna, visit Prothom Alo office damaged in attack

Leaders from various political parties, including Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikko and former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), visited the Prothom Alo office that was damaged in a targeted and organised miscreant attack involving arson.

They arrived at the Prothom Alo office around 11:30 am today, Saturday, and visited different rooms of the damaged building.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmudur Rahman Manna said the attack had been carried out after prior announcements. He noted that some people had tried to resist it, yet the attack still occurred.