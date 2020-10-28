Erdogan's Dhaka visit likely next year

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday reiterated that the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Bangladesh as soon as COVID-19 pandemic is over either to attend the finale event of "Mujib Borsho" on 17 March or the D-8 Summit next year, reports UNB.



"We remain excited and we're ready to welcome the Turkish president," the foreign minister told reporters at state guesthouse Padma referring to his recent discussion with the Turkish president.

While receiving a special gift of medical equipment sent by the Turkish president through its ambassador in Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan, foreign minister Momen said the relations between the two countries will grow in the future.













