Erdogan's Dhaka visit likely next year

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday reiterated that the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Bangladesh as soon as COVID-19 pandemic is over either to attend the finale event of "Mujib Borsho" on 17 March or the D-8 Summit next year, reports UNB.
"We remain excited and we're ready to welcome the Turkish president," the foreign minister told reporters at state guesthouse Padma referring to his recent discussion with the Turkish president.
While receiving a special gift of medical equipment sent by the Turkish president through its ambassador in Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan, foreign minister Momen said the relations between the two countries will grow in the future.
Momen said Turkey wants enhanced trade relations with Bangladesh to substantially push up the bilateral trade volume between the two countries.
"Turkish president is committed to enhancing ties with Bangladesh. Trade should exceed US$ 2 billion," the foreign minister said.
Last year, the bilateral volume stood at $935.8 million. Turkey mainly imports jute yarns and twine, jute manufacturers knitwear, woven garments, leather and ceramics from Bangladesh. Its main export items to Bangladesh include iron and steel construction material, cotton, milk and milk products, machines and their components, textile machinery, spices, generators.
Minister Momen said the new Turkish Mission in Bangladesh is ready to open and his counterpart Mevlut Cavusog will visit Dhaka soon to inaugurate it.
Foreign minister Momen met the Turkish president at the Presidential Complex in Ankara last month and discussed various issues of mutual interest including Erdogan's visit to Bangladesh.
Dhaka termed the meeting with the Turkish president "very cordial" that lasted almost an hour.
Turkey had previously sent medical equipment to Bangladesh four more times during COVID-19 crisis.