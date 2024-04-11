Awami League comes to power to give while BNP to take: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has said her party Awami League comes to power to give something to the people while BNP assumes to take.

"Awami League always stands beside the people and works for their welfare," she said.

The prime minister was exchanging greetings with people of all strata of life including party leaders and workers, different professionals, judges, foreign diplomats and civil and military officials at her official Ganabhaban residence here on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday morning.